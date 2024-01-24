Watch: Ex-Navy Officer Skydives From 10,000 Feet With 'Jai Shree Ram' Flag

The ex-officer is now a professional skydiving analyst

To celebrate the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, a retired Navy officer Lt.cdr Rajkumar skydived in Thailand with a 'Jai Shree Ram' flag. According to All India Radio News, the ex-officer is now a professional skydiving analyst and instructor for sports and military personnel. A video of Mr Rajkumar skydiving is going viral on the internet.

Posted on X by Central Bureau of Communication, Chandigarh, the video shows the ex-officer walking towards a plane with a bag in his hands. When the plane reaches 10,000 feet in the air, he jumps, opens up his parachute, and then unfurls the flag mid-air.

Mr Rajkumar was seen making a swift landing at the end of the video.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "Soaring to new heights! Just witnessed a breathtaking skydiving performance by former Navy officer Lt. Cdr. Rajkumar (Retd) in celebration of #AyodhyaRamMandir's #PranaPratishtha. The #JaiShriRam flag fluttered proudly at 10,000 ft in Thailand!"

See the video here:

Just witnessed a breathtaking skydiving performance by former Navy officer Lt. Cdr. Rajkumar (Retd) in celebration of #AyodhyaRamMandir's #PranaPratishtha. The #JaiShriRam flag fluttered proudly at 10,000 ft in Thailand! 🪂#PranPratishta#AyodhaRamMandirpic.twitter.com/ecEg5e5LTH — Central Bureau of Communication, Chandigarh (@CBC_Chandigarh) January 24, 2024

The video was shared on various social media platforms.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "Jai Hind to our officers."

Another user wrote, "Absolutely amazing, proud of you."

"Amazing, this is memorable," posted a third.

The consecration ceremony witnessed an unprecedented surge in pilgrims over the past two days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Temple on Monday. Since then, the temple has opened its doors to the general public, leading to a substantial influx of devotees eager to catch a glimpse of Ram Lalla.