Watch: Electricity Worker In US Rescues Seagull Stuck In Wires

Animal rescuers in Connecticut, US had to take the help of a utility company's employee to rescue a seagull who was entangled in electricity wires.

A Facebook post by Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelters in US' Connecticut gave a big shout-out to Mike, a worker from the energy delivery company Eversource. Mike climbed up on a bucket truck to free the bird. The video of the bird rescue is going viral on the internet.

In the post, the animal shelter appreciated the efforts by Mike and wrote, "We want to give a great big shout out to Mike from Eversource CT for coming out to help us today with a seagull stuck in wires call. Mike was so kind with this bird and spoke so softly to him as he freed his leg."

Watch the video here:

The post further reads, "Unfortunately it looks like this bird's leg is far too damaged to save but at least he will not be dangling upside down overnight." The animal shelter also thanked the Branford Fire Department for "coming out and always being there to assist with unusual animal calls".

The internet showed a lot of love for the animal shelter and the man who climbed the bucket truck to save the bird. A user wrote, "What a shame for this bird, but I'm grateful he was untangled and hope this all has a positive outcome."

The second user commented, "Love a lineman/line woman they are the best! always putting the public first while working a dangerous job night or day during all kinds of weather!"

