Watch: Duo's Dance To Ambarsariya Spreads Smiles Online

The dance video has attracted people's attention.

We frequently come across dance videos on social media when going through the feeds that make us smile and make us want to keep pressing the replay button. And a popular dancing video that is currently going viral on the internet is not an exception. In it, a couple can be seen dancing to the tune Ambarsariya from the 2013 comedy film Fukrey.

Watch the video here:

More than a lakh people have liked the video on Instagram, and many have left interesting comments.

This is not the only video in recent times that has gone viral on the internet. A few days ago, another video of a duo went viral in which the couple was seen dancing to Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's beautiful song Tere Vaaste from the film Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke, which was released last month and has been very popular among viewers.

Since its release, the song has made a lot of waves online. From people imitating the hook steps to recreating the actors' looks to sharing their own versions of the song, people have posted various clips on social media.

Among those, a particular dance video has attracted people's attention. It captures a duo energetically dancing to the hit Tere Vaaste track.