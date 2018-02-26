Watch: Drones Fly Down The Runway Carrying Dolce & Gabbana Handbags

At a Dolce and Gabbana fashion show in Milan, drones were sent down the runway - instead of humans - to model handbags. Scroll down to see the bizarre sight

Offbeat | | Updated: February 26, 2018 19:20 IST
Drones carrying handbags fly over the stage during Dolce & Gabbana's fashion show (AFP)

Is this the future of fashion? That's probably the question you'll be asking yourself after you see what happened at Dolce and Gabbana's fashion show on Sunday. At the fashion house's show in Milan, drones - yes, drones - modelled handbags. Small drones buzzed down the runway showing off D&G's latest quilted handbags, much to the audience's amusement.

A video posted on YouTube by Dolce and Gabbana shows their Fall Winter 2018/19 women's collection open dramatically.

The doors of a mock church open as music blares and the house lights go down. Then, a small drone flies out carrying a red quilted "Devotion" handbag. More drones follow, all carrying the handbags in different colours.

Take a look at the bizarre sight below:



According to The Cut, guests at the fashion show were asked to switch off the Wi-Fi on their phones to avoid interfering with the drones' signals. After about 45 minutes of confusion, a voice on a loudspeaker started calling out the usernames of guests who still hadn't unplugged, urging them to switch off their hotspots and allow the show to commence.

The show's dramatic opening elicited gasps from the audience, which included Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

It also had social media positively buzzing.
       

Don't worry though, as seen in the video, after the drones returned backstage, actual models did have a chance to sashay down the runway, showing off D&G's latest collection.

Are drones the future of fashion? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

