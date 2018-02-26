Watch: Drones Fly Down The Runway Carrying Dolce & Gabbana Handbags

Drones carrying handbags fly over the stage during Dolce & Gabbana's fashion show (AFP)

Models are SO last season! Dolce & Gabbana uses drones to model the latest handbags. #MFWpic.twitter.com/F27myZeJrl — M. (@MEENAVOGUEE) February 25, 2018

Dolce and Gabbana used drones to showcase their collections of handbag. Superb! Just changed the game of fashion. — Nadia Chin (@nadiachin) February 26, 2018

Dolce & Gabbana uses drones in place of Models on the runway to model latest handbags. pic.twitter.com/Or6pmiAiSx — Emeka Obia (@Emeka_talks) February 26, 2018

This further proves no one is safe from being made obsolete by technology. — Emeka Obia (@Emeka_talks) February 26, 2018

Drones were used on a catwalk by D&G YES that's how #technology is quietly creeping into all walks of life...The #future will be very interesting. pic.twitter.com/jafwmRo78B — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) February 26, 2018

Designing runway drones for dolce and gabbana is exactly what I want to do with my engineering degree — Adrian Yong (@adrianjyong) February 26, 2018

Drones... putting models out of the gig since 2018 @dolcegabbanapic.twitter.com/p6yEOtr9eA — Kisszel Malazarte (@kissmalazarte) February 26, 2018