Watch: Drones Fly Down The Runway Carrying Dolce & Gabbana Handbags

A video posted on YouTube by Dolce and Gabbana shows their Fall Winter 2018/19 women's collection open dramatically.
The doors of a mock church open as music blares and the house lights go down. Then, a small drone flies out carrying a red quilted "Devotion" handbag. More drones follow, all carrying the handbags in different colours.
Take a look at the bizarre sight below:
According to The Cut, guests at the fashion show were asked to switch off the Wi-Fi on their phones to avoid interfering with the drones' signals. After about 45 minutes of confusion, a voice on a loudspeaker started calling out the usernames of guests who still hadn't unplugged, urging them to switch off their hotspots and allow the show to commence.
The show's dramatic opening elicited gasps from the audience, which included Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.
It also had social media positively buzzing.
Models are SO last season! Dolce & Gabbana uses drones to model the latest handbags. #MFWpic.twitter.com/F27myZeJrl— M. (@MEENAVOGUEE) February 25, 2018
Dolce and Gabbana used drones to showcase their collections of handbag. Superb! Just changed the game of fashion.— Nadia Chin (@nadiachin) February 26, 2018
Dolce & Gabbana uses drones in place of Models on the runway to model latest handbags. pic.twitter.com/Or6pmiAiSx— Emeka Obia (@Emeka_talks) February 26, 2018
This further proves no one is safe from being made obsolete by technology.— Emeka Obia (@Emeka_talks) February 26, 2018
Drones were used on a catwalk by D&G YES that's how #technology is quietly creeping into all walks of life...The #future will be very interesting. pic.twitter.com/jafwmRo78B— Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) February 26, 2018
Designing runway drones for dolce and gabbana is exactly what I want to do with my engineering degree— Adrian Yong (@adrianjyong) February 26, 2018
Drones... putting models out of the gig since 2018 @dolcegabbanapic.twitter.com/p6yEOtr9eA— Kisszel Malazarte (@kissmalazarte) February 26, 2018
Are drones the future of fashion?
