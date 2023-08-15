Watch: Demon Slayer-Inspired Planes In Japan Delight Anime Lovers, Internet Calls It ''So Cool''

Internet users loved the concept

Manga and anime are perhaps Japan's biggest cultural export and are now being consumed at record levels globally. Recently, a video of jets inspired by the popular anime series 'Demon Slayer' has surfaced on Instagram, leaving anime lovers amazed.

Notably, these jets are a collaboration between Jaan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Kimetsu No Yaiba. From cutouts of charters from the movie kept on display at the airport to plane seat covers printed with series' characters, everything has been inspired by Demon Slayer.

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle @otakuintokyo.''We flew on the DEMON SLAYER JET from Tokyo to Okinawa and Hokkaido!!✈️ These jets are a collaboration between ANA and Demon Slayer (Kimetsu No Yaiba) There are 3 different jets, all of which fly to different destinations across Japan,'' reads the caption.

Watch the video here:

Even the pilot's announcement was made in the voice of the main character of the show- Tanjiro. Further, all the air hostesses were seen wearing Nezuko and Shinobu's pattern-designed aprons in the video. There was also an in-flight entertainment where travelers could watch all Demon Slayer anime. At the end of each flight, each passenger is also given a Demon Slayer Jet boarding certificate and stickers.

Internet users loved the concept and many expressed their wish to travel on these planes. One user wrote, ''I want to fly on this so badly!! Are all 3 of the Demon Slayer Jets only run domestically within Japan?? No international flights?''

Another commented, ''This is so cool.'' A third added, ''Japan, Disneyland for grown ups.''

'Demon Slayer' tells the story of Kamado, an adolescent boy fighting human-eating demons while searching for a cure for his sister, who has turned into a demon. A film based on the 'Demon Slayer' manga series became the highest-grossing film in Japan's box-office history after its release in October 2020, as per Japan Times.

