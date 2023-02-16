Watch: Daring Stunt By Manchester Students To Rescue Dog Stuck In Canal

Five other people were dangling one student over the edge of the Canal.

A video of a few brave students in Manchester, England pulling a dog out of a muddy canal after a difficult rescue is going viral online. The video shows that the dog had been floating for some time before a pet owner called for help for his dog, who had fallen into a canal. The dog was struggling to cling on to the canal's sides as its strength was rapidly eroding.



Watch the video here:



Dog rescued Ancoats pic.twitter.com/WxJ9nNmzaZ — David Bannatyne (@Dbelldb1) February 13, 2023



Batu Akyol, as reported by the Metro News, was holding onto his dog's lead after it had unluckily just fallen into the Ancoats Canal. Two 20-year-old boys, Jack Spencer Furmston and Ben Camphor, responded to his need for help by coming to his aid and rescuing the dog.

The news source added that Ben, who was the tallest among them, was then hanged upside down to retrieve the dog from the canal after too many people had gathered there.

People are praising the young men's valiant efforts, and the video has gained a lot of popularity on social media. Over 10 million people have watched the clip documenting Jack Spencer Furmston and Ben Camphor's bravery.

Social media users are posting interesting comments about the video in its comment section.

"When I first started watching, I thought it was just a bunch of yobs messing around, until I dug a little deeper. Fantastic praise for these young men; what a wonderful thing to do. Just goes to show, don't judge a book by its cover, and so on," one user commented.

Featured Video Of The Day Weeks After BBC Docuseries, Taxmen Come Knocking