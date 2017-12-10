Watch: Daredevil Pulls Reckless 'Superman' Stunt On Busy Highway, Arrested Some local reports suggest the video was filmed by a member of Brazil's Federal Highway Police

Caught on camera: A man pulling a bizarre stunt dubbed 'Superman' stunt on a two-wheeler



A 24-year-old man who was filmed pulling a dangerous stunt on a busy highway in Brazil has been arrested. The man was filmed laying across his two-wheeler, using just one hand to steer it, with his feet up in the air behind him. His pose appeared to mimic flying. It is for this reason that the risky stunt is sometimes dubbed the "Superman" stunt.A video posted on Facebook by Brazil's A Voz de Anapolis shows the man use just one hand to gently guide his moped forward. He is precariously balanced on two-wheeler, on his belly. He remains in that position, gliding down the busy highway, for a little over 15 seconds.He was filmed by a passing car near Anapolis in the state of Goias on Wednesday. Some local reports suggest the video was filmed by a member of Brazil's Federal Highway Police, or Policia Rodoviaria Federal. Globo reports he was, in fact, arrested shortly after pulling the reckless stunt. In addition to being charged with dangerous driving, the man was accused of riding his moped without a proper helmet, having no number plate and driving without his licence and registration.The man was released from police custody after pledging to show up at a court for sentencing.