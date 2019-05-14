Watch: Dad Trains Dog To Make Sure Daughter Does Homework

This good boy doesn't eat homework - he supervises it. A father in China has trained his pet dog to watch over his daughter's homework session, and the Internet can't get enough of the adorable tutor. The dog, named Fantuan, is trained to stand with his front legs on the table while his mistress completes her homework to make sure she doesn't procrastinate on her phone.

"I trained it to guard food from the cat when it was young," says Xu Liang of southwestern China's Guizhou province. "Then one day, I found my daughter was naughty when she was doing her homework. I came up with an idea to let Fantuan watch over its sister, supervise her to do her homework."

And Xinya, who now completes her work with her pet dog watching over her, says she doesn't mind the company. "It is not as boring as doing my homework alone, and I won't be distracted as well. It feels like being accompanied by a classmate," she says.

Click for more trending news

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.