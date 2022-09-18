Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Hugs Little Boy And Welcomes Him On Manchester United Team Bus

Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday scored his first goal of the season. (File)

A heartwarming video showing Cristiano Ronaldo hugging a little boy and taking him onto the team bus to meet the other Manchester United players has surfaced on social media. The clip was shared on Twitter by a fan account, 'The CR7 Timeline'. It has accumulated more than 235,000 views and over 11,000 likes.

"Cristiano Ronaldo hugs a little boy and takes him into the Manchester United team bus to meet the other players. What a man," read the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

Cristiano Ronaldo hugs a little boy and takes him into the Manchester United team bus to meet the other players.



What a man. ❤pic.twitter.com/VHj55g8bXG — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) September 15, 2022

The Portugal star was in Moldova recently as Manchester United faced FC Sheriff in their second group match of the Europa League.

Before the match, the United team bus was leaving Moldova's capital city Chisinau when a little boy wearing Ronaldo's number 7 jersey dashed past security to meet the legendary footballer. In return, Ronaldo hugged the young kid and then even went a step further and welcomed the child onto the team bus with him, presumably to meet the rest of the squad.

Viral Video | This Man's Moonwalking Skills Underwater Has Left Internet Floored

The Portuguese superstar earned high praises from social media users for his generous gesture. "What a biggest personality. What a brand .. Simply G.O.A.T things," wrote one user. "That little gesture meant the whole world to that little boy," added another.

A third commented, "Kudos to that relentless kid. Hahahaha," while a fourth added, "A father first and then an absolute legend right after".

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday scored his first goal of the season as Manchester United defeated FC Sheriff 2-0 in the Europa league. After Jadon Sancho's opener, Ronaldo scored United's second goal via the penalty spot. It was the 37-year-old's 699th club goal.