Watch: Man's Narrow Escape As Safety Cord Snaps On 500-Foot Bridge

A video of the theme park accident has gone viral on social media.

A man in China had a very narrow escape after his safety harness broke while he was crossing a high altitude bridge at a theme park. A video shows a man at the Wansheng Ordovician Theme Park, which is popular for its terrifying rides and scare-inducing attractions. The man is seen leaping on a bridge made of thin planks - suspended 500-feet above the ground - when his safety cord snaps. South China Morning Post reports that there is no safety net beneath the bridge.

Luckily for the unnamed man, his safety harness breaks just as he reaches the end of the bridge. It is only when he turns around that he realises what has happened.

Since being shared online on Monday, the scary video has gone viral on Chinese social media, collecting millions of views and a ton of alarmed comments.

You can watch the video below:

According to the Shanghaiist, the social media uproar following the incident forced the theme park to release a statement saying that the accident was caused because of a mistake made by a staff member. The attraction has been closed for the time being.

This is not the first time that theme parks in China have come under fire for security lapses. Only a few weeks ago, a video of a 5-year-old boy dangling from a Ferris wheel at an amusement park in China had left netizens terrified.

