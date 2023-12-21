Watch: Child Picks Up Snake Thinking It's A Twig, Father's Quick Thinking Saves Him

The video has amassed 18.1 million views on Instagram.

Snakes are widely recognized as some of the most perilous and venomous reptiles, evoking fear in people who actively seek to avoid any encounters with these creatures. A recent viral video depicts a disturbing incident involving a child and a snake.

In the video, a child is seen playing with a dog in the garden. Engaged in a game of fetch with a twig, the child unwittingly picks up a snake crawling near a tree, mistaking it for a playing object. Oblivious to the danger, the child throws the snake toward the dog, prompting it to fetch the supposed toy. It is only when the father realizes the true nature of the object that he intervenes, swiftly throwing the snake away. The dog jumps away from the snake, and the child is also seen at a safe distance thereafter.

Posted by an Instagram page h3armeeout, the video is going viral on the internet.

See the video here:

Commenting on the video, a user joked, "Snake: "I was taking a nice stroll... Then suddenly the little human grabbed me."

Another user wrote, "It's the silent panic cause if you outwardly panic it makes the child panic too."

"At the end, the dog was like "oh no that's not a stick," the third user wrote.

"I would've shit a brick," the fourth user wrote.

"Dad's trying to censor himself," the fifth user commented.