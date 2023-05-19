Watch: Cat Teases Owner With Toy, Internet Left In Splits

The man keeps on smiling observing the cat's behaviour.

Anyone who has ever had a pet knows they have the ability to love unconditionally, which is typically only witnessed between a parent and their little animal. When we're sad or depressed, the soft nudging of a wet nose or a lick can instantly uplift our mood. Recently a video of a man playing with his cat has gone viral on the internet. In the short clip, the kitty can be seen teasing the man and not giving him the toy. This behaviour has left everyone in splits and they cannot get over the animal's cuteness.

The video of the same was shared on Instagram by a page known as Instapawz Pets. In the video, a man is shown lounging on a couch with a black cat sitting on the backrest. The canine is holding a toy and moving it around. It keeps on swinging the toy in front of the man throughout the video, seemingly to tease him. The man keeps on smiling observing the cat's behaviour. "Get It Hooman" reads the text in the video.

"It's your turn now," reads the caption of the video. Since being shared, the video has amassed over nine lakh views and 53,000 likes.

"Kitty: how do you like it hooman," reads the caption of the post.

"Cat has evolved, he's the first of a new breed," said a second person.

A third user said, "They are evolving."

"How the tables have turned," added a person.

"awww she's just trying to play with you," commented a user.

"Reverse engineering," said another person.

A few weeks ago, a video of women throwing a surprise birthday party for their pet cat went viral on social media. In the video, the women are seen painstakingly decorating the house for the cat with a photo wall and balloons. They even set the table with some food and cake. Once the setup is complete, the cat is made to sit in the centre and the women take several photographs of their furry family member. The women are even seen dancing to express their excitement while playing with confetti and balloons.

People loved the heartwarming gesture of the women towards their pet cat and wished it a Happy birthday. Several users even posted heart and love emojis.