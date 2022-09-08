Video: Cat Pounces On Prey In Flight, Then A Rescue Effort By Other Birds

Picture shows birds attacking the cat.

There are several videos on the internet that show cats hunting bird, by catching them mid-air using their incredible acrobatic skills. But this time, a video going viral on the internet shows the birds taking revenge and attacking the hunter cat.

Shared on a social media platform Reddit on Wednesday, the caption of the post reads, "Cat attacked by several birds after snatching a bird from midair and then another cat joined the fray."

The video begins with a cat jumping in the air to catch a bird in mid-flight. As the feline lands on the ground, the bird is seen flapping its wings to get free. Suddenly, its feathery friends swoop in and start attacking the cat, forcing it to leave the bird.

Another cat then joins the fight and attacks the birds but the first feline runs away with the catch.

Since being shared, the video has received hundreds of upvotes and comments.

"More like species war. Needs to be two different set of birds," wrote one user.

A second one said, "Holy shit that is so crazy. Imagine of you were out with your buddies and some other neighborhood kids came and started a fight, but instead of everybody going home with a few bruises, one of your buddies got dragged off and eaten."

"This is how bad the world is, even the cats and birds are throwing down," commented a third user.



