Watch: Canada's Holiday Train Spreads Christmas Cheer And Raises Money For Hunger Awareness

The train successfully completed its 24th excursion and raised CA $1.3 million (Rs 10 crore).

There is a special train in Canada that runs around the Christmas time to spread the holiday cheer among travellers. This year, it ran between November 23 and December 19, 2022. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train has been travelling around Canada and the USA in November and December since it was founded in 1999 to raise money and supplies for food banks. The Canadian Pacific Railroad staff members deck up the special train with holiday lights every year and it is a sight to behold. This year, the train successfully completed its 24th excursion and raised CA $1.3 million (Rs 10 crore) and 121,000 pounds of food.

The train rolls into each of the dozens of stops, which are spread out throughout large cities and small communities. Local volunteers and staff members collect cash and food items for the regional food banks in each city. A musical guest performs seasonal favourites and other songs at each location as well.

Following virtual concerts in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returned to the tracks this holiday season on its first cross-continental tour in three years, making it all the more special.

A video of this train recently went viral and gathered the attention of many users. In the video, the decorated train is seen passing through a cold, snow-filled area. "The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train," reads the caption of the video.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train..

🚂🎀🎁 pic.twitter.com/YJ42GqLpcO — BIG DAVE (@2bz4thot) December 22, 2022

It was shared by Big Dave on Twitter and has nine lakh views and over 300 likes.

"But it's really too beautiful," said one user.

"Cool," said one person.

Another person added, "You gotta go. It's so magical!"

"It goes through my little hometown of Finch, Ontario every year. So cool," added a user.

Also Read: Watch: Man Performs Bhangra In -30 Degrees To Spread Joy And Positivity On Christmas 2022

President and CEO Keith Creel of Canadian Pacific said in a press release, "We are overjoyed with the support we received from people across the CP network who came together to celebrate the season while braving the elements in support of their community and those in need." He also added, "We are reminded how important the CP Holiday Train program is for communities and we were thrilled to be back in support of the critical work that local food banks do across Canada and the United States."

Featured Video Of The Day Watch: Man Offers To Take Holy Dip In Freezing Water For Others For Rs. 10