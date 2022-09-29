Watch: Butter Chicken Ice Cream With Green Chutney Leaves Internet Disgusted

The butter chicken ice cream is served at Aloft Aerocity in New Delhi.

Bizarre food experiments are not new on social media, every day people are trying out new recipes and coming up with new combinations. While some experiments get all the love, others send the internet in shock and sometimes in disgust. From Maggi ice cream roll and momos ice cream roll to masala dosa ice cream roll and more - the latest addition to this list is the butter chicken ice cream with green chutney.

In a recent video posted by Instagram food blogger Foodvoodindia, we see a vendor butter chicken ice cream with green chutney on it. The video begins with the vendor serving butter chicken puree in a cup. He later adds a mint chutney on the top to add the spicy flavour. The butter chicken ice cream is served at Aloft Aerocity in New Delhi.

Watch the video here:

Along with the video, the caption reads, "Would you try this BUTTER CHICKEN ICE CREAM?"Ever since the video was uploaded, it has garnered 1,64,000 views with 3,319 likes and several comments. It seems like netizens were not happy with this bizarre food combination. One person wrote, "Butter chicken ice cream seriously," another user wrote, "I don't understand who got murdered here...the ice cream...or the butter chicken??"

Recently, Dragon fruit chai left the internet. In the video, a teenager is seen preparing milk tea with dragon fruit pulp. While some people on the internet were excited to try this unusual recipe, others were sceptical and stated that it was totally strange and awful.