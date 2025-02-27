Watch: Bride's Priceless Reaction To Her Wedding Painting

A live wedding painter has shared a light-hearted moment when a bride reacted to her painting in progress. Rebekka Lord-Johnson, the painter, posted the video wherein she appears to introduce the bride to her painting setup. She didn't look thrilled, making a disappointing face. Her reaction left the artist nervous.

"My soul leaves my body every time the couple sees the beginning of a painting," Ms Lord-Johnson captioned her post. She further mentioned the names of the bride and groom, writing: "Here is the painting of the gorgeous Aran & Ashviney, ft the @metropolisevents windows."

Moments later, the bride sees the completed painting. "Bro, it actually looks like is," the bride exclaimed.

Watch the Instagram video here:

As the video went viral, people flocked to the comments section, expressing their admiration for the painting and the artist.

A person wrote, "Not her face falling at first because she forgot the golden rule of "trusting the process"."

Another said, "Do you get just a little bit offended when they say 'it ACTUALLY looks like us?!' Like what did you think I was here for?!"

"Kind of annoying because you weren't even half way through when she looked at it with disappointment. Hopefully she was just disappointed it wasn't farther along but even that," read another remark.

Ms Lord-Johnson later clarified to her followers that it was "just a lighthearted video showing Ash's reaction during the "ugly" face vs at the end."

Based on a survey of almost 10,000 newlyweds, The Knot 2023 Real Wedding Study found that 5 per cent of couples hired a live painter or local artist.

The cost of hiring a live wedding painter usually ranges from $1,500 to $10,000, according to Leah Seaman, owner of ArtaBella Gallery and a fine art expert.