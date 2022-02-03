Watch: Brazilian Father-Daughter Duo Ace 'Kacha Badam' Dance Challenge

Pablo and Veronica, a father-daughter duo from Brazil, dance to 'Kacha Badam'

It's hard to miss the craze around the viral Bengali song Kacha Badam. While a number of desi Instagram users have taken part in the Kacha Badam dance challenge, this catchy tune is now going global. Brazilian father-daughter duo Pablo and Veronica are the latest in a long line of Instagram users to take part in the dance challenge - and their video is going steadily viral online.

Pablo Beck Puhle and his 8-year-old daughter Veronica have amassed nearly a million Instagram followers with their dance videos. Proving that the language of music is universal, this Brazilian duo often delights their fans in India by dancing to desi tunes. On Wednesday, they shared a short clip on their joint Instagram account in which they aced the viral Kacha Badam dance challenge.

The video shows Pablo and Veronica nailing the Kacha Badam hook step in perfect sync with big smiles on their faces. Watch the video below:

Since being posted a day ago, their dance video has clocked in over half a million views and over 1,000 comments.

"OMG can't believe this song went worldwide..love from India," wrote one person in the comments section. "You are both amazing," said another.

Kacha Badam became a viral sensation after a peanut seller in West Bengal was filmed singing the song. Bhuban Badyakar's rendition of the song, first shared on YouTube where it has registered over 22 million views, soon spilled over onto other social media platforms.

Singer and musician Nazmu Reachat then created a remix of the song which has taken over Instagram. The song has been used in thousands of Instagram Reels and videos.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Pablo and Vernoica have delighted the Internet with their moves. They also aced the Srivalli hook step:

And their performance on Bijlee Bijlee is what propelled them to fame

"It all started when we noticed a huge amount of messages from followers in India," Pablo, who is a dentist by profession, told The American Bazaar.

"All sending affection from India. We always think of doing something to reciprocate this affection," he said. "That's when one of those followers sent a link to the song, Bijlee Bijlee by Harrdy Sandhu."

"The music and its harmony touched our hearts and its choreography made perfect sense to us. (We thought it was a) perfect opportunity to honor these people with a rich culture," he added.