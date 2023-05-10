Watch: Brave US Man Who Saved Baby In Runaway Stroller Lands Job

Mr Nessman was leaving an interview when he saw a baby rolling towards the street.

After years of unemployment, the courageous American man who saved a baby from a runaway stroller rolling towards traffic as he left a job interview has been hired by an organisation.

According to The Guardian, Ron Nessman, who saved the life of a baby last week, was homeless and unemployed for years. He was leaving a job interview at an Applebee's restaurant in California when a baby in a stroller rolling into the path of several cars captured his attention.

Mr Nessman sprinted into the street, stopped the stroller, saved the child from harm, and landed his first job in years at the restaurant chain Applebee's.

surveillance video captures a homeless man saving a baby in a stroller rolling toward heavy traffic. The baby's aunt was unloading items on the backseat of her SUV parked outside of the A1 Hand Car Wash, when the stroller started to roll away towards the street.

"I didn't even have time to think about it," Nessman told the local news station KOVR-TV when reflecting on his actions, which many have hailed as heroic. "You just react."

Mr Nessman was waiting on a bench outside when he spotted an extraordinary emergency unfolding.

Speaking to ABC News, he had said, "The wind was blowing so hard, by the time I got to it, it was at the top of that driveway."

"I noticed the stroller was going toward traffic. I instinctively ran toward the stroller and got it before it went into traffic," he added.

After grabbing the stroller, he walked towards the "traumatised" caregiver and hugged her. "She was crying," he said. "She was just in shock. That's why I gave her a hug."

Mr Nessman, who had been without a home to live for approximately eight years, reportedly spent the past few months living with his sister and was in search of employment.