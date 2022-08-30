Watch: Boy Fights Turkish Ice Cream Vendor To Get His Hands On The Sweet Treat

Resharing the tweet, a user joked, "The kid has chosen a war."

The ice-cream prank – which is a tradition in Turkey – has been immortalised thanks to several hundreds of videos on social media. And, all the clips follow a similar trajectory. The Turkish ice cream vendor standing behind a counter places the sweet treat at the end of a long handle. The ice cream is then tossed and turned to tease the customers who just cannot seem to get their hands on it.

But things are different in a new video that has gone viral. In it, an ice cream seller met his match in a young boy, who just could not wait for all the shenanigans to end to get his hands on the dessert. So instead, he latches onto the long handle, almost prying it away from the hands of the shocked seller. The boy then plucks the ice cream from the handle and walks away in a huff as the vendor looks on.

An ambitious kid fights for his life to take the ice cream from the cruel Turkish ice cream guy and wins pic.twitter.com/0vtpbMVQcd — Zey ????⚾️???? (@Jigeumun_) August 28, 2022

Resharing the tweet, a user joked, “The kid has chosen a war.”

The kid has chose a war. https://t.co/fJ4Jrua4Mf — Kohli's Stan Acc (@binge_watchingg) August 29, 2022

Recently, in another video, a customer was caught on camera playing a prank on a Turkish ice cream vendor. In the clip, when the vendor gives the ice cream cone to the customer, he pulls out the cone from his stick and eats it. Hoping to trick the customer again, the vendor makes a second attempt and fails again. After a third failed attempt, the vendor gives up and admits his defeat to the grinning customer.