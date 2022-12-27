Watch: Boy Receives A 'Messi Jersey' As Christmas Gift. His Reaction Is So Wholesome

Argentina beat France to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Lionel Messi brought enormous joy to millions of people across the globe after leading Argentina to their third World Cup title. After the victory, fans clamoured to purchase Messi's number 10 Argentina jersey, but only a few were able to get their hands on it. Turns out, a young boy was one of the few lucky ones who got the iconic jersey. Now, a video capturing the boy's wholesome reaction

to receiving the jersey on Christmas is going viral, winning hearts.

The video opens to show the boy opening a Christmas gift package, while surrounded by his brothers. As soon as he sees the gift, he screams in excitement. He continuously yells, "Messi jersey" and then goes on to hug his mother, overcome with emotion.

"This is so wholesome," reads the caption of the video shared by ESPN.

Watch the video here:

One user reacted to the delightful video and wrote, ''Given the fact that it was sold out worldwide gotta appreciate it.'' Another commented, ''even if I'd be 40, I'd probably react the same way.'' A third said, ''I appreciate the mom so much ! I'd hug her too!'' A fourth added, ''I think Argentina's Messi #10 with 3 ️'s will be one of the most bought sports jerseys/kits in all of sports history.''

On December 18, Argentina beat France to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar via a penalty shootout in one of the most thrilling finals in tournament history. Messi's dream of winning the FIFA World Cup Trophy, which eluded him thus far in his career, was realised with the title win. Messi was also adjudged the player of the tournament and was presented with the Golden Ball for the second time in his career. In a glittering career that has spanned three decades, Messi has won 37 club trophies, seven Ballon D'Or awards, and six European Golden Boots.

