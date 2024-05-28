Watch: Bihar Teacher Makes Reel As She Checks PPU Exam Answer Sheet

The video triggered a backlash against the teacher.

A teacher in Bihar faces disciplinary action after social media videos surfaced showing her making Instagram Reels during an exam answer sheet evaluation session. The footage, which has gone viral, shows the teacher in a classroom setting alongside other evaluators.

Concerns have been raised about the impartiality of the grading process, as the videos appear to show the teacher assigning marks without thoroughly reviewing student responses. Consequently, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against the teacher.

The video gave a glimpse of the answer sheets and revealed students' roll numbers.

"Reels of checking copies of PPU exam went viral on Instagram, FIR lodged against madam," wrote an X user, @BiharTeacherCan, in the video's caption.

See the viral video here:

पीपीयू एग्जाम का कॉपी जांचने का रील्स इंस्टाग्राम पर वायरल, मैडम पर FIR दर्ज। pic.twitter.com/pv14DIwKsA — Educators of Bihar (@BiharTeacherCan) May 26, 2024

In another video, the teacher- now dressed in a saree can be seen marking the answer sheet in a classroom.

Watch the video here:



The viral video gathered thousands of views on social media platform X and triggered a backlash against the teacher.

A user wrote, "Did that Medam Read what is Written on that copy."

Another user commented, "The boy whose copy this is would have got just average marks, your copy was used to make a reel. If possible, you should also turn your career towards reel, because now you will not get enough marks to get admission in top universities. Marks are gone."

"It is clearly visible that she is not even looking at the copy properly... she is quickly moving ahead, she does not care whether what is written is right or wrong," a third user wrote.



