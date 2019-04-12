Watch: Bihar Labourer Impresses The Crowd By Talking In English

"I want to work," says the man in the now-viral video.

In a video that has gone viral online, a daily wage labourer from Bihar stuns the crowd by speaking in English. The video shows reporter Saurabh Tripathi of Hindi news organisation The Lallantop interviewing the man as part of its Lok Sabha elections 2019 coverage.

"I want to work," says the man in response to a question by Mr Tripathi.

When the impressed reporter responds with a one-word question: "English?", the self-assured man retorts, "Yes, why not?"

Identifying himself as a graduate from Bhagalpur University, he goes on to compare Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's.

"Modi is best in modern time," he says. "But in ancient time, at that time Indira Gandhi was the best."

His impeccable English draws cheers from the crowd at one point, even prompting Mr Tripathi to remark: "Gazab English bol rahe hain bhai sahab toh (His English is great)"

Watch the video below:

The video has been viewed over 2-million times since it was shared online. It has also collected over 5,000 comments from impressed netizens.

"Never judge a book by its cover. Amazing," wrote one person in the comments section. "Amazing confidence and talent he has got," said another.

