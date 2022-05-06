Watch: This Bear Having Fun With A Group Of Children Will Make Your Day

The children and the bear appeared to thoroughly enjoy each other's company.

Bears are generally peaceful and fun-loving animals, but they usually keep it to themselves. Although reports of grizzly bears, those that are found in North America, attacking or getting aggressive by human presence are rare, maintaining a safe distance from them is nonetheless advised. On some occasions, these bears entertain human presence. When they do, it's a sight to behold. And, it is fun to watch. Recently, a video surfaced on social media that showed a grizzly bear playing with children, jumping up and down with them at Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri, US.

Since the bear was behind a glass enclosure half-filled with water, there was no threat of an attack. The children and the bear appeared to thoroughly enjoy each other's company.

The video has immediately gone viral with more than 10,000 views within an hour of being shared. Several people have expressed their excitement at seeing the huge bear imitate the children and play with them.

“Very cute. I have never seen a bear do this,” said a user.

Another said, “This “kidybear” is so cute”.

“The magic of children,” said a third.

Some said that the authorities should "set the bear free" into its natural habitat.

“Awesome”, read one of the reactions.

In parts of the US, bear sighting is surprisingly frequent. Sometimes, these animals even visit the human habitation and take a stroll down the street. Last month, a video emerged on social media that showed a bear walking on a street in Asheville city in North Carolina. People in the area were stunned to see it. Later, the bear also climbed a tree in the neighbourhood.