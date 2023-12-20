Watch: Australian Man Casually Plays Golf With 2 Snakes Fighting Next To Him

Australia is home to over 140 species of snakes.

When it comes to Australia, snakes can be found just about anywhere. A cause of major concern in the country, residents often spot these creepy reptiles lurking around in their homes and offices. Recently, a video surfaced on social media showing two male snakes fighting on a golf course in Brisbane. However, what left internet users shocked, is that a golfer was casually seen playing golf next to the fighting snakes, unbothered by their presence.

The undated video shows a man golfing as two male carpet pythons were captured fighting just metres away. The golfer, instead of running away, was casually hitting a shot as the snakes appeared dangerously close to him.

An Instagram page called golfjunkie1 shared the video and wrote, ''Would you still tee off at St Lucia Golf Links.'' Notably, it is Brisbane's most popular public golf course. ''Just a couple of snakes enjoying some golf,'' the text on the video read.

Watch the video here:

As humans, we are hardwired to have a fear of snakes, so witnessing a man being so nonchalant in the presence of reptiles, left internet users stunned. Many called the golfer ''brave'', while others praised him for his calm demeanour.

One user wrote, ''Australian people are built differently, we need more of them.'' Another commented, ''These two snakes are males. They call it combating. They are going to get down and dirty.'' A third said, ''I want to be this unbothered and brave.''

A fourth also lauded the bravery of the person recording the video and said, ''No one is talking about the cameraman being closer to snakes than the golfer.''

Australia has over 140 species of snakes and is home to 20 of the 25 most venomous snakes in the world. Snake bites in the country are also relatively common with about 3000 occurring annually but fatal bites are rare. In September, an elderly man in Queensland died after being bitten by a snake as he tried to uncoil it from his friend's leg, the Guardian reported.

The country is also home to many other venomous creatures, including spiders, snakes, jellyfish, octopuses, ants, bees, and even platypuses.