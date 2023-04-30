Watch: Artist Creates Portrait Of Train Co-Passenger, Internet Reacts

The post has amassed over 7.8 million views and 1.1 million likes on Instagram.

A heartwarming video of an artist making a live portrait of an elderly co-passenger on a train is making rounds on social media. The old man's pure and profound reaction to seeing his sketch has made the internet emotional and will warm your heart as well.

The video was shared by Vishnu Dineshan, who is a self-taught artist from Kerala, as per his Instagram bio. The video begins with an old man wearing sky-blue shirt and black trousers resting on the lower berth of the train. Minutes later, the user pans and shows his sketch book where he is drawing his portrait. He uses what appears to be a colour ball pen to draw the sketch. Once the portrait is completed, he presents it to the elderly co-passenger and the smile on his face is too precious to be missed.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 7.8 million views and 1.1 million likes on the platform. "I was on a train at night, the carriage was mostly empty, but I noticed a person traveling alone below me. As an artist, I couldn't resist the urge to sketch them. With each stroke of the pen, I tried to capture the mystery and allure of this person. When I showed them the finished sketch, the smile on their face made me feel like for a brief moment, I looked up to find them staring back at me, a slight smile on their face. The sketch in my hand was a reminder of that fleeting connection, and I knew I would never forget it," reads the caption of the video.

"In my entire life some one showing the use of five refill pen," said a user.

"Thatha looks soo cute in real & reel," added another person.

"This video deserves a like from everyone," said another person.

A fourth user said, "Awesome."

Many people also left heart emojis in the comments section.