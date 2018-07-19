Watch: After Taking Dip In Pool, Bear Roams Through Neighbourhood

The photograph of the "smiling" bear has collected hundreds of likes and shares

A photograph of the bear was shared by the LA Police Department.

A black bear was filmed taking a dip in a swimming pool to cool off in California's sweltering heat. Photos and videos show the bear traipsing around the residential neighbourhood of Grenada Hills in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The bear was later tranquilised and released back into the wild, but not before it went viral on social media. According to ABC News, Los Angeles police officers at the Devonshire Station received a call about a bear sighting at around 10:30 am.

A photograph of the bear, with a wildlife tag on its ear, was shared by the LA Police Department on Twitter, where it has garnered hundreds of 'likes'.

"As cute as he looks, remember, he's a bear so keep away & call the authorities," they wrote.

The video of the "smiling" bear led to hundreds of tweets:

A video of the bear was also shared by CBS News, and shows it "running through yards and crossing the street."

No injuries were reported, and the bear was released back into the wild after animal control officers first hit it with a transquiliser dart to capture it.

 

BearLos Angelesbear in swimming pool

