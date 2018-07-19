Watch: After Taking Dip In Pool, Bear Roams Through Neighbourhood

A photograph of the bear was shared by the LA Police Department.

A black bear was filmed taking a dip in a swimming pool to cool off in California's sweltering heat. Photos and videos show the bear traipsing around the residential neighbourhood of Grenada Hills in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The bear was later tranquilised and released back into the wild, but not before it went viral on social media. According to ABC News, Los Angeles police officers at the Devonshire Station received a call about a bear sighting at around 10:30 am.

A photograph of the bear, with a wildlife tag on its ear, was shared by the LA Police Department on Twitter, where it has garnered hundreds of 'likes'.

"As cute as he looks, remember, he's a bear so keep away & call the authorities," they wrote.

We can't fault this furry guy for wanting to take a dip in this Los Angeles heat, however we are happy to report he was safely returned back to his home. As cute as he looks, remember, he's a bear so keep away & call the authorities pic.twitter.com/JFoWKWkURc - LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 17, 2018

The video of the "smiling" bear led to hundreds of tweets:

He is even smiling for his fans - Vanessa Vargas (@v3nena) July 18, 2018

He is a handsome guy - Laura Janson (@LauraJanson7) July 18, 2018

A video of the bear was also shared by CBS News, and shows it "running through yards and crossing the street."

WATCH: The bear that was cooling off in a Granada Hills pool suddenly makes a break for it, running through yards and crossing the street. Watch animal control officers respond on our livestream here: https://t.co/926oW77rQDpic.twitter.com/nThL9u0HE1 - CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) July 17, 2018

No injuries were reported, and the bear was released back into the wild after animal control officers first hit it with a transquiliser dart to capture it.