Watch: Adorable Video Shows A Child Playing Football With A Dog

The kid and dog are seen playing football with each other freely in the 11-second clip.

Dogs and humans have a unique relationship that dates back thousands of years and is evident in the way they interact with us in our daily lives. Due to the digital age, Instagram is flooded with videos of interactions between people and dogs. Every time videos of these connections are released, they are likewise guaranteed to become viral and stun internet users. That is what happened when a video of a child and a dog playing together went viral.

The video was posted on Twitter by Buitengebieden and has since gained massive popularity. The caption of the video reads, "Having fun together."In the video, a young boy plays recklessly and carefree football with a dog. And you might be amazed by the dog's ball-handling prowess and even find yourself watching it repeatedly.

More than eleven lakh people have watched this video since it was posted this afternoon. Additionally, the video has close to 47,000 likes and numerous comments.

One user wrote, "Her sense of direction is amazing. From the shrieks of laughter, it's evident there is someone else who is partaking the fun."

Another user commented, "The kind of friend every young person should have the pleasure of growing up with, the memories will last a lifetime and always be there whenever times get bad, I feel that sort of mentality has been lost to the new " all at once technology generation ".