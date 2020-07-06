Watch: A Herd Of Deer In 'The Heart Of Mumbai' Leaves Twitter Amazed

A herd of deer was spotted near Mithi River in Mumbai.

The Internet is full of videos that show wild animals in urban areas after the coronavirus-induced lockdown forced people to stay indoors and lowered pollution levels. The latest in this long line of videos is a clip of deer running around Mithi River in Mumbai - a sight which has left social media users stunned, coming as it does from one of the most crowded cities in the world.

The video was shared on Twitter by Afroz Shah - the Mumbai-based lawyer turned environmentalist who started the Versova Beach clean-up in 2015, which soon became one of India's biggest community clean-up drives with thousands of volunteers.

Filmed on Thursday evening, the video shows a herd of deer running around near the point where Mithi River starts. "This is right in the heart of the Mumbai city," wrote Mr Shah while sharing the video. "Our cleanup of River Mithi started at this very spot," he added.

Mr Shah also hailed the incident as an example of the positive effects of lockdown and wrote: "Leave mother nature alone. Mother nature revives."

Take a look at the video below:

Positive effects of lockdown.



Location - Mumbai city - Near River Mithi Starting point.



Date /time - 2nd July evening .



This is right in the heart of the mumbai city.



Our cleanup of River Mithi started at this very spot.



Leave mother nature alone.



Mother nature revives. pic.twitter.com/SDS2RvdcWI — Afroz shah (@AfrozShah1) July 3, 2020

Since being shared on Twitter three days ago, the unusual sight has collected nearly 25,000 views and a ton of amazed responses.

"Unbelievable that it is Mumbai! Superb. Your efforts are bearing fruits," wrote one person in the comments section. "Can't believe this is in Mumbai, so beautiful," said another.

Afroz Shah took up the challenge to clean Mithi River in 2018. "The river is 18 kilometres long starting at Vihar lake in Powai and ending near the Bandra Kurla Complex. Looking at the condition of the river I can say that it is going to take at least five years to clean the river," he told NDTV at the time.