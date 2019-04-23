Watch: 10 Of The Funniest Encounters Celebs Have Had With Royals

Celebrities often get the chance to meet members of the British royal family - and some of their encounters are downright hilarious. A video by MsMojo details 10 times that A-listers met the royal family, and things took a turn for the worse.

In the video, Emilia Clarke aka Daenerys Targaryen talks about the time she basically forgot how to say "Your Royal Highness." Margot Robbie reveals that she once told Prince Harry that he looked like Ed Sheeran after failing to recognise him. Emma Thompson was denied a kiss by Prince William, and the Queen once refused to address Shawn Mendes, leading to a long awkward silence.

Other stars who talk about the time they met royalty in this funny video include Ben Affleck, Simon Pegg, David Duchovny and more.

And the crowning moment in all these hilarious encounters? You'll have to the video above to find out!

