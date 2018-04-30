Wanted Felon Riding Bike With 'XFELON' License Plate Leads Cop On Pursuit

Talk about a brazen criminal

Offbeat | April 30, 2018
The felon was arrested after a short chase.

In a scene that wouldn't be out of place in the Dhoom series, a criminal escaped the police on a bike where the license plate bore the legend 'XFELON'. In this case, however, the police did manage to catch the very-much-still-a-felon.

The incident took place on Wednesday when an officer of the Springfield Police Department in Oregon, USA, recognized a felon in the parking lot of a store, reports UPI.

The convicted felon, Brock Antonie Williams, had a warrant for his arrest on a parole violation related to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. However, as the officer who recognized him waited for backup, Mr Williams sped away on a Ducati bike whose vanity plate read 'XFELON'.

After a short chase, he was apprehended after reaching a dead end that forced him to get off the bike.
 
The police then arrested Mr Williams and found out that the bike he had been riding was reported stolen in 2017.

According to the Springfield Register-Guard newspaper, police said Williams added the brazen "XFELON" license plate to the bike after allegedly stealing it.

"Since these guys make license plates in prison, you would think he would be a little more creative," said Springfield Police Lt. Scott McKee.
 

