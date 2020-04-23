Walk Down Memory Lane With Anand Mahindra's 'Heavy-Duty Nostalgia' Video

Screenshots from a video shared by Anand Mahindra.

Anand Mahindra dug around his famed 'WhatsApp Wonder Box' this morning and took to Twitter to share a video that is sure to leave many nostalgic. The 64-year-old businessman shared a collection of short clips that took many Twitter users down the memory lane and wrote: "To fellow baby-boomers out there; some heavy-duty nostalgia." While sharing the video - which shows a number of objects, games and snacks that many would remember from their childhoods - Mr Mahindra also predicted that the business of nostalgia would only grow in the post-COVID world, when everyone would yearn for the "good old days".

The video features a number of things that baby boomers - and even '90s kids - will remember doing. From rewinding a cassette with a pencil, eating Little Hearts and Parle-G, covering school notebooks with brown paper, using multicoloured pens and more - the video is full of stuff that would look familiar to anyone who grew up in India.

Mr Mahindra also revealed his favourite part of the two-minute-long video. "My favourite was about putting brown paper covers on school notebooks with your mum," he wrote on the microblogging platform.

To fellow baby-boomers out there; some heavy-duty nostalgia. My favourite was about putting brown paper covers on school notebooks with your mum. This also tells me that nostalgia will be even bigger business post-Covid, when we'll hanker for the good old days #whatsappwonderboxpic.twitter.com/VriIiEUABO — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 23, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has collected nearly 64,000 views and 7,000 'likes'. It has also been inundated with comments from people reliving their favourite childhood memories after watching it.

These were the little joys of life. Licking the pnkish-red tips of the Phantom cigarettes and applying them on our lips. Collecting the plastic animals that came with our Binaca toothpastes. How simple we were. How complicated we have become. — Swapan Seth (@swapanseth) April 23, 2020

₹1 each. I hope you must have tasted these. Unforgettable days. pic.twitter.com/bRJFgm3U7N — Thakur Baldev Singh (@HathwalaThakur) April 23, 2020

That took me down memory lane! The one with the pencil and cassette is something only we can relate to! — Rujuta Rammohan (@rujuta_r) April 23, 2020

