Vladimir Putin's Umbrella Steals The Show At World Cup Final

Russian President Vladimir Putin was the only one with an umbrella at the World Cup, while other world leaders stood in the rain

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: July 16, 2018 09:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Vladimir Putin's Umbrella Steals The Show At World Cup Final

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the podium during the presentation ceremony (AFP Photo)

FIFA World Cup 2018 came to an end with France's thrilling 4-2 victory against Croatia on Sunday. And amongst the many wonderful moments that the World Cup final in Moscow gave us - including a picture of an overjoyed French President Emmanuel Macron cheering from the stadium - there was one in particular that stole the show. During the presentation ceremony, as it began to rain, other world leaders stood on the podium getting drenched while Russian President Vladimir Putin was the only one to get an umbrella.

In what has been turned into a massive joke on social media, Mr Putin stood between FIFA president Gianni Infantino, French President Emmanuel Macron and Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic on the podium, even as they got drenched in the rain and he was protected by his umbrella.

See the best reactions to Mr Putin and his umbrella:

The picture received Twitter's meme treatment:

And it was quite some time before other world leaders got their own umbrellas:

The FIFA World Cup was held in Russia this year. France became world champions for the second time in history after defeating Croatia in Sunday's thrilling final.

 

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Vladimir PutinWorld CupFIFA World Cup 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................