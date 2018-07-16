Vladimir Putin's Umbrella Steals The Show At World Cup Final

FIFA World Cup 2018 came to an end with France's thrilling 4-2 victory against Croatia on Sunday. And amongst the many wonderful moments that the World Cup final in Moscow gave us - including a picture of an overjoyed French President Emmanuel Macron cheering from the stadium - there was one in particular that stole the show. During the presentation ceremony, as it began to rain, other world leaders stood on the podium getting drenched while Russian President Vladimir Putin was the only one to get an umbrella.
In what has been turned into a massive joke on social media, Mr Putin stood between FIFA president Gianni Infantino, French President Emmanuel Macron and Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic on the podium, even as they got drenched in the rain and he was protected by his umbrella.
See the best reactions to Mr Putin and his umbrella:
Putin's umbrella almost overshadowed the trophy ceremony #WorldCup- Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 15, 2018
Sir how many umbrellas should we bring?- The Writer Formerly Known As Elnathan (@elnathan_john) July 15, 2018
Putin: Just one. They didn't let us win. Let them soak! #FRACRO#WorldCup#WorldCupFinalpic.twitter.com/RM0Qzv1xW6
Putin having his own Umbrella Guy while everyone else gets soaking wet in the rain is an absolute power move pic.twitter.com/KAoi8gXhUk- Clemquon (@TheClemReport) July 15, 2018
Imagine being the person on the platform who had the first umbrella.
Then having to deciding which world leader to hold it over.Putin probably your safest option. #WorldCupFinal- Chris Quilietti (@ChrisQ_1) July 15, 2018
Do they only have one umbrella in Russia?!!- Siobhan (@Sio_Chamberlain) July 15, 2018
@PutinRF_Eng to @EmmanuelMacron : "My umbrella is my umbrella, its not your umbrella, you French fry get yourself soaked in rain first!!!" #FIFAWorldCup#FRACRO#FrancevsCroatia#FinalRusia2018#Russia#France#HighLevel#Attitude#Supreme Power #KokulaKrishnaHariKpic.twitter.com/HXNAcXHuNE- Kokula Krishna Hari (@kkkhari) July 16, 2018
The picture received Twitter's meme treatment:
As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster. pic.twitter.com/KYzhucLPJM- southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 15, 2018
Putin is me when people leave they houses without their stuff and expect me to share like nah fam you are gonna get drenched with rain pic.twitter.com/gVuYwuCR68- Vimbainashe (@v_mutsago) July 15, 2018
"France won MR. Putin what shall we do?"- K.J (@KJWLDN) July 15, 2018"Flood them."#worldcupfinalpic.twitter.com/PNUvsI2qaD
And it was quite some time before other world leaders got their own umbrellas:
So the Russians only remembered an umbrella for their own President Putin... left the leaders of France and Croatia out in the rain for minutes... pretty much sums up today's international politics. #WorldCup18pic.twitter.com/W5UDTTwMxS- Keir Simmons (@KeirSimmons) July 15, 2018
The FIFA World Cup was held in Russia this year. France became world champions for the second time in history after defeating Croatia in Sunday's thrilling final.
