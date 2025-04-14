Vishu 2025: Date, History And Significance, Know All About Malayalam New Year

Vishu 2025 Date: Vishu, also known as the Malayalam New Year is celebrated to mark the beginning of a new calendar year. Observed mainly in the southern states of Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu, Vishu is celebrated in the month of Medam (April), according to the Malayalam calendar. This year, it is being celebrated on Monday (April 14) and coincides with several other regional New Year festivals, ranging from Puthanu in Tamil Nadu to Baisakhi in Punjab.

The Sanskrit word Vishu, meaning 'equal,' refers to an equinox when a day and night are of equal length. Vishu is celebrated on the day of Mesha Sankranti, also known as Mesha Sankramam, marking the Sun's transition into the zodiac sign of Aries.

Vishu 2025 Significance

According to ancient Indian texts, on this day, Lord Krishna killed the demon Narakasura on this day while another legend links Vishu to the return of the Sun god (Surya dev).

Vishu 2025: Date and Time

This year, Vishu is being celebrated on Monday, April 14. As per Drik Panchang, the Sankranti Moment on Vishu Kani will take place at 3:30 AM on April 14.

Vishu 2025 celebrations

People decorate their homes with flower rangoli and cook Vishu-special dishes with their loved ones. They also dress up in new clothes and visit the nearest temple.

The most important ritual of Vishu is preparing the Vishukkani, an arrangement of auspicious items that devotees see first thing in the morning. After viewing the Vishukkani, the elders of the family gift money to the younger members as Vishu Kaineettam -- a symbolic act of prosperity and good fortune for the year ahead.

Also Read | Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Inspirational Quotes By Dr BR Ambedkar, Father Of Indian Constitution

Happy Vishu wishes and WhatsApp messages