Virender Sehwag Calls This Man 'Messi Ke Chacha' For His Goal. Watch

With FIFA World Cup fever gripping football lovers all over the world, Virender Sehwag shared a video that's left many impressed.

Offbeat | | Updated: July 11, 2018 14:24 IST
"Bend it like chachaji," says a Twitter user

Virender Sehwag not only has people entertained with his commentary during live cricket matches but also through his social media feed. The former Indian opener often posts gems on Twitter and Instagram that can make the most bored person feel entertained, whether it is his unique birthday wishes for people or his #ViruGyaan. Looks like Sehwag's followers are in for yet another treat today. With FIFA World Cup fever gripping football lovers all over the world, Viru posted a video that's left many impressed.

"Forget France, England, Croatia, here is the man," Sehwag posted on Twitter and Instagram. On the latter he even added the hashtag #messikechacha to describe the person in the video. Why don't you just watch the video to see what Sehwag is talking about.

While some have questioned the authenticity of the video on both Twitter and Instagram, many seem impressed and entertained by it. The video has collected over 17,800 'likes' and 2,800 retweets on Twitter and over 73,600 'likes' on Instagram.

"Bend it like chachaji," says one Twitter user. "Perfect shot," says an Instagram user.

Virender Sehwag has been posting some rather interesting tweets the past few days.

Yesterday, his birthday tweet for Sunil Gavaskar won many hearts.

Sehwag's #JulyMePaidaHoJaaoCaptainBanJaao tweet also went viral with over 60,000 'likes'.

Tell us what you think about Virender Sehwag's tweets in the comments section.

Click for more trending news


