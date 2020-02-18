Virat Kohli's Goofy Pic Makes For The Funniest Memes. Take A Look

Virat Kohli's Twitter pic is now a meme that has many laughing out loud.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is no stranger to strange expressions and the memes they inspire. In 2017, it was his hilarious tongue-out pic that was quickly turned into a Twitter meme. This time, it's a goofy pic that the 31-year-old cricketer shared on the microblogging platform that has sent meme-makers into overdrive.

Virat Kohli posted the picture in question online on Sunday. The pic shows him with teammates Mohammad Shami and Prithvi Shaw, all of them pulling hilarious faces for the camera.

"Naya post Sundar dost," wrote Virat Kohli while sharing the photo.

Naya post Sundar dost 🤪 pic.twitter.com/2ZQ9R9IeSB — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 16, 2020

As expected, the pic quickly went viral on Twitter, inspiring curious questions, jokes and several memes. Since being shared online two days ago, it has also collected more than 1.5 lakh 'likes' and 7,000 'retweets'.

Nagpur Police was among those who used the pic. The police department shared Virat Kohli's goofy photo to warn against the dangerous skull-breaker challenge.

Several other Twitter users also used the pic to create hilarious memes. Take a look:

2 y/o kid: 😭😭😭😭



Me trying to stop him from crying: pic.twitter.com/I8BVxOiJF7 — 🇮🇳sir-kid (@ooobhaishab) February 16, 2020

Teacher: pay attention in the class



Backbenchers: pic.twitter.com/VcPkZpn0HJ — Aarohi Tripathy (@aarohi_vns) February 16, 2020

Virat Kohli today became the first Indian to reach 50 million followers on Instagram. Kohli is currently in action against New Zealand and his team will take on the hosts in the two-match Test series, slated to commence from February 21.