Virat Kohli's Goofy Pic Makes For The Funniest Memes. Take A Look

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is no stranger to strange expressions and the memes they inspire. In 2017, it was his hilarious tongue-out pic that was quickly turned into a Twitter meme. This time, it's a goofy pic that the 31-year-old cricketer shared on the microblogging platform that has sent meme-makers into overdrive.
Virat Kohli posted the picture in question online on Sunday. The pic shows him with teammates Mohammad Shami and Prithvi Shaw, all of them pulling hilarious faces for the camera.
"Naya post Sundar dost," wrote Virat Kohli while sharing the photo.
Naya post Sundar dost 🤪 pic.twitter.com/2ZQ9R9IeSB— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 16, 2020
As expected, the pic quickly went viral on Twitter, inspiring curious questions, jokes and several memes. Since being shared online two days ago, it has also collected more than 1.5 lakh 'likes' and 7,000 'retweets'.
Nagpur Police was among those who used the pic. The police department shared Virat Kohli's goofy photo to warn against the dangerous skull-breaker challenge.
After trying the dangerous skull breaker challenge...#Fatal#DontTry#ParentsBewarepic.twitter.com/5PP9FhYpkn— Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) February 17, 2020
Several other Twitter users also used the pic to create hilarious memes. Take a look:
Apple launches new emojis set for the users. https://t.co/crzJxhr1jBpic.twitter.com/F0t5ywFKpo— Kriticism🌝💃 (@indianpunner) February 16, 2020
2 y/o kid: 😭😭😭😭— 🇮🇳sir-kid (@ooobhaishab) February 16, 2020
Me trying to stop him from crying: pic.twitter.com/I8BVxOiJF7
It hurts .. pic.twitter.com/dyRmyWLl1C— Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) February 16, 2020
February 16, 2020
Teacher: pay attention in the class— Aarohi Tripathy (@aarohi_vns) February 16, 2020
Backbenchers: pic.twitter.com/VcPkZpn0HJ
Close Enough.. 😜 https://t.co/kcTIhH6bnspic.twitter.com/XA7CDXt6VF— Jazzy Tipz (@JazzyTipz) February 16, 2020
Virat Kohli today became the first Indian to reach 50 million followers on Instagram. Kohli is currently in action against New Zealand and his team will take on the hosts in the two-match Test series, slated to commence from February 21.Click for more trending news