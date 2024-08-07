Virat Kohli's Doppelganger Spotted Amid Bangladesh Protests, Video Goes Viral

The video of Virat Kohli's lookalike has set the internet ablaze

In a bizarre sighting, a Virat Kohli lookalike was spotted amid protests in Bangladesh, sporting a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cap and fervently shouting slogans. The doppelganger was also seen jubilantly celebrating the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid.

In the video, Virat Kohli's doppelganger is seen dancing on the shoulders of a friend. The clip has gone viral, with many commenting on the resemblance between the man and the Indain cricketer.

Watch the video here:

🚨King Kohli joins the victory celebration at the streets of Chattogram, #Bangladeshpic.twitter.com/zxl5opkbEq — Zeyy (@zeyroxxie) August 5, 2024

Another Virat Kohli lookalike in India went viral in January in Ayodhya. The uncanny resemblance was undeniable, with the doppelganger donning the Indian cricket team's jersey, sending fans into a frenzy. The lookalike was mobbed by fans for selfies and the video of the entire incident went viral on social media.

Notably, the protests in Bangladesh started as a peaceful student protest against the quota system for government jobs but turned violent, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the protests has crossed 400.

The protesters breached the Prime Minister's residence on Monday, but Ms Hasina avoided a confrontation, having already resigned and fled the country in a military plane.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Nobel-winning microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus has been named the head of the military-backed interim government after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.