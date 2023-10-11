Virat Kohli's Doppelganger Is A Software Engineer In Chandigarh. He Wishes To...

Kartik Sharma is a software engineer in Chandigarh.

A software engineer from Chandigarh has become viral for his uncanny resemblance to the former captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli. Kartik Sharma, who is also a cricket fan, said that he wishes to meet his "idol" at least once in his lifetime.

If one takes a look at his Instagram page, his hair, style of beard, skin texture and even dressing sense appears like "King Kohli". In a few videos posted by him, Mr Sharma's expression can be seen matching the cricketer's. This amused several people on social media.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay in July this year, the software engineer said, "I know what you're thinking, but nope, I'm not Virat Kohli! I'm Kartik Sharma, from Haryana - a software engineer. But yes, people swarm me for pictures everywhere I go. And even though I couldn't make a career in it, cricket is my true passion and Virat Kohli is my idol. Hopefully one day, I'll get to live my dream and meet him!" He can be seen in the video in a number of settings, where people are crowding to take selfies with him. The video made many laugh on the internet while some claimed they couldn't tell the difference between the two people.

"Sometimes seeing you, it seems that you are Virat Kohli's twin brother who must have been separated before," said a user.

Another person joked, "Conspiracy theory...maybe he does replace Virat on certain days and we will never know."

"Bro looks more like Virat Kohli than Virat Kohli himself," said a person.

"Bro for a second I actually thought he was Virat Kohli," added a user.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli added another major milestone to his already illustrious career as he broke Sachin Tendulkar's stunning record during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia in Chennai on Sunday. The cricketer scored a gritty half-century to guide India to victory and in the process, became the highest run-scorer for the Indian cricket team in ICC limited-over tournaments (World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy). The record previously belonged to legend Sachin Tendulkar who scored 2718 runs in 58 appearances. "King Kohli" now has 2785 runs in 64 appearances.