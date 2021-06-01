Twitter's 'Caketarians, Vadapaverians' On Virat Kohli's 'Vegetarian' Post

Virat Kohli's tweet on being vegetarian led to a series of funny comments on Twitter. (FILE)

Thanks to social media, details of what our favourite celebrities are wearing, where they are travelling and what they are eating are up for all of us to see. This exposure also leads to acute scrutiny of the lifestyle choices of our favourite actors and sportspersons. And now, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has found himself to be the subject of discussion on social media after he announced on Twitter that he was, in fact, a vegetarian and not a vegan. The post created quite a flutter on the microblogging platform with “vegetarian” turning into one of the top trending topics on the site.

In a tweet, Mr Kohli said, "I never claimed to be vegan. Always maintained I'm vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your veggies (if you want)." The response came after fans pointed out that the cricketer's claim of being a vegetarian was contradicted by a post that he shared about his diet recently. During an interactive session on Instagram on Saturday, he was asked about his diet. To this, he had said that his meals mainly comprised "lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, dal, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosa too."

Mr Kohli's tweet on the matter led to a series of funny comments on the platform. Reacting to the message, one follower asked in Hindi, “ Which tree do eggs grow on?”

Ande kaunse ped par ugte Hain bhai ? — 3 (@Rebel_notout) June 1, 2021

Many wondered how he could be a vegetarian if he was consuming eggs. One user, however, explained that there was a section of vegetarians who ate eggs in the country.

Some of yall need to know there are different type of vegetarians. Lacto-vegetarians are common in India (mostly due to religion) lacto-Ovo vegetarian is eggs and dairy https://t.co/PA9ck8gGxP — ♈︎ (@creamcheesesoda) June 1, 2021

One fan extended solidarity of sorts to the Indian captain by admitting that he was a “'Cake'etarian”, presumably someone who falls within the section of people that eat eggs if it is mixed in desserts.

I think u should have said u r eggetarian????

Btw I am CAKEetarian???????? https://t.co/LWHNS0dkar — Sumanth Swaroop???????? (@sumanth_uzumaki) June 1, 2021

Some users went as far as to share images of Mr Kohli enjoying non-vegetarian food in the past. The images were from before the skipper switched to a vegetarian lifestyle.

Fans were also seen discussing Mr Kohli's teammate Rohit Sharma and his love for the Mahastarian snack vada pav. One fan even went as far as to call Mr Sharma a “vadapaverian.”

Kohli : I'm not vegan, I'm vegetarian, peacefully eat your veggies



Meanwhile Rohit sharma: https://t.co/lA154890mopic.twitter.com/tmyKxJ1uRO — Kritika Sanon (@im_sanon) June 1, 2021

Another fan shared a meme with Mr Sharma's photo and the note read, “Vada pav ka naam suna hai?( Have you heard of vada pav?)

Some Twitter users also wondered why Mr Kohli's diet was a matter of public concern.

Matlab what he does is a player becomes zero when it comes to what he eats or if he is vegan or vegetarian. Whatta world https://t.co/eBaQIHv1RV — main duwaanay ki deewani houn (@mahobili) June 1, 2021

Well, tell us what you think of this in the comment space.