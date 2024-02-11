Viral Video: Woman Turns Heads As She Strolls On Streets Of London Wearing A 'Lehenga'

The reel was shared by Shraddha, who is a Spanish-Indian model and has 1,68,000 followers on Instagram.

A video has gone viral on social media showing a young woman turning heads, as she takes a stroll on the streets of London wearing a red wedding 'lehenga'. The reel was shared by Shraddha, who is a Spanish-Indian model and has 1,68,000 followers on Instagram. In her bio, she also describes herself as a digital marketer and viral media expert.

In the video, she first takes a ride on the London tube, while being dressed as a bride in a red embroidered 'lehenga', along with heavy jewellery. As she enters the train, all eyes are on her, as they seem to be fascinated with her choice of clothes. She then reaches her destination, takes a stroll on the streets and receives the same kind of attention. Some were also seen clicking pictures of her, while others stared at her with curiosity.

''Giving y'all anxiety through the screen,'' the video was captioned. The text insert on the video reads, ''Reactions to a desi top and skirt in London.''

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on February 1, the reel has amassed 2,732,494 likes, and more than 42 million views.

The video has received mixed reactions from internet users, some of whom appreciated her confidence, while some criticised her for ''attention-seeking behaviour.'' Some loved the fact that she was comfortable in her skin and applauded her for embracing her identity.

One user said, ''In India people will think you are a runaway bride.'' A second user commented, ''Gorgeous! Yes to wearing what you like where you like!''

A third said, ''Her confidence level.'' A fourth added, ''Proud of Indian Culture.'' A fifth said, ''Elegant and beautiful.''

A sixth said, ''Embarrassing. Who wears a wedding lehnga & goes to streets or metro stations like that? People don't even do that in India. Attention-seeking behaviour in the name of "cultural appreciation" to get some likes & followers lol this ppl.''