Viral Video: Woman Saves Little Boy From Choking, Internet Calls Her 'Hero'

Good samaritans show up when you least expect them. And now, a video of a stranger saving a 5-year-old from choking on a candy is going viral on social media. The clip was shared on Goodnews Movement's Instagram account.

The short video showed a mother holding her baby boy in her arms. Suddenly, she noticed that her child was choking on a peppermint candy. She immediately put him down and called for help. A stranger then rushed to the boy's help and performed the Heimlich manoeuvre to save the little kid. Soon after, others rushed to the spot too to help the boy. In the end, a woman effectively performed the Heimlich and saved the kid.

"GOOD SAMARITAN SAVES CHOKING CHILD. This hero stepped up and saved a 5-year-old child that was choking on a peppermint. The immediate hug at the end from the appreciative mom," the caption of the post read.



Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 144,000 likes and over 2.5 million views. In the comment section, users praised the mother for her alertness and the strangers who helped her and her little kid.

"I like the fact to that the guy that came over with her was almost like hey let her do her thing she knows what she's doing. Hard to trust a stranger when it's your kids life on the line. Awesome," wrote one user. "Thank God, this wonderful Woman came running. God bless her! Totally understand Moms emotions, and hugging her Angel!" said another.

A third user commented, "This made me emotional. As a mother, I hate seeing a parent panic because of their child in danger. It's the absolute worst feeling and don't wish that on anyone. Thank God he was ok in the end." A fourth added, "This is people helping people. We're all humans and we need to remember that".

Meanwhile, in another similar incident last week, a teenager working at a restaurant received significant recognition and praise after a video of him saving an elderly man went viral on the internet. The video showed the boy effectively employing the Heimlich manoeuvre to save the life of the elderly man, who was choking on his food.

