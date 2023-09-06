Video: Teen Saves Chocking Elderly Man With A Technique He Learned From Social Media

The video has gone viral on social media.

A teenager working at a restaurant has received significant recognition and praise from online users after a video of him saving an elderly man went viral on the internet.

The video shows the boy effectively employing the Heimlich maneuver to save the life of the elderly man, who was choking on his food.

The video was posted on Instagram by the Good News Movement page with a caption that reads, "security camera captures the moment an elderly man begins choking on his food while eating in a restaurant. The man was saved by a 16-year-old culinary student who was doing his internship in the shop."

"The student quickly went over to the customer and first slapped him on the back. Realizing that the intervention was insufficient, he applied the Heimlich maneuver, which he had recently learned from social media," the caption further elaborated.

The Heimlich maneuver is an emergency procedure used to help a person who is choking by applying sudden pressure to the abdomen to force the obstruction out of the airway. It is a potentially life-saving technique when someone is unable to breathe due to a blocked air passage caused by food or another object.