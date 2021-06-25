Viral Video: TV Anchor Interrupts Live Bulletin To Claim He Hasn't Been Paid

Kabinda Kalimina interrupted his live news broadcast to make an unexpected accusation.

A Zambian TV anchor interrupted a live news bulletin to claim that he and his colleagues had not been paid by the channel. KBN TV news presenter Kabinda Kalimina caused quite a stir on Saturday evening when he changed tracks in the middle of reading the top headlines to accuse the news station of withholding staff wages.

Mr Kalimina started the show as normal, a video he shared on Facebook shows. After reading out the top news headlines, however, the KBN TV (Kenmark Broadcasting Network) anchor made an unexpected accusation on air.

"Away from the news, ladies and gentleman, we are human beings. We have to get paid," he said.

"Unfortunately, on KBN we haven't been paid... Sharon and everyone else haven't been paid, including myself. We have to get paid."

Mr Kalimina was cut off by the news station after that. He later shared a video of the bombshell moment on Facebook and wrote, "Yes I did that on live TV, just because most journalists are scared to speak out doesn't mean journalists shouldn't speak out."

The video of the incident has been viewed thousands of times on Facebook, where many spoke out in support of the KBN TV staff and demanded that they be paid their wages.

However, KBN TV has accused the news anchor of being "drunk" and branded his behaviour as "despicable".

KBN TV's chief executive Kennedy Mambwe said in a statement on Facebook: "As KBN TV, we are appalled with the drunken behaviour exhibited through a video clip that has gone viral on social media and staged by one of our part-time presenters during what should have been the main news bulletin."

"Members of the public may wish to know that KBN TV like any other institution, has very well-established grievance procedures for all members of staff through which they can channel their complaints," the statement continued.

"Therefore, last night's behaviour by Kabinda Kalimina is out of character and does not represent who we are as a station. We strongly condemn that despicable behaviour and urge members of the public to treat that 'One-Night stunt of Fame' with the contempt it deserves."