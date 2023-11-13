Watch: Teacher's Unexpected Twist To ''Looking Like A Wow'' Meme Makes Internet Laugh

Since being shared, the post has garnered over 16 million views on Instagram.

The viral catchphrase of the season, ''So beautiful. So elegant. Just looking like a wow!'' is currently trending on the internet and has captivated celebrities and content creators alike. However, an English teacher gave quite an unexpected twist to the meme, turning it into a Grammar lesson for her students. The video has left social media users amused, with some saying that they should never mess with an English teacher.

In the video, the teacher takes a lighthearted jab at the meme and breaks down the grammatical components of the iconic expression. She first asks the students, ''Which part of speech does the words beautiful and elegant belong to?'' She then explains that 'so' in 'so beautiful' is an adverb and beautiful is an adjective. The enthusiastic teacher further dissects the other phrases in the same way, in terms of their parts of speech. She playfully ends the video by saying, ''You all just want to enjoy the meme but don't want to understand their part of speech!''

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 9 lakh likes and more than 16 million views so far. Some said that it's the end of the trend for them now, while some appreciated the teacher for making learning fun.

One user wrote, ''Mam has postmortemed the trend.'' Another commented, ''Power of education, never flirts with ur English teacher..'' A third said, ''She took the meme and turned it into a learning opportunity. That's the hallmark of a good teacher!''

A fourth wrote, ''Moral: Don't mess with an English teacher.'' A fifth added, ''She is just teaching like a wow!''

The "Just looking like a wow!" trend started after a video of Delhi-based businesswoman Jasmeen Kaur went viral in October. In the video, Ms Kaur repeatedly used the phrase "just looking like a wow" to describe the clothes, and her infectious energy and excitement quickly made the video go viral.

The "Just Looking Like a Wow" meme spread beyond Instagram and onto other social media platforms. People began using the phrase to describe everything, from their favorite outfits to their everyday activities. Many film stars, politicians, and cricketers have also joined the viral trend.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also used the viral caption while sharing breathtaking photos of the Kolia Bhomora Setu in Assam's Tezpur.