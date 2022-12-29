Viral Video Shows Woman Taking A Dip In Freezing Water, Then Drinking Coffee To Fight Cold

The Internet is stunned by a woman's bizarre method of combating cold.

At a time when many people around the world are suffering from the effects of harsh winters. A video of a Russian lady taking a plunge into a half-frozen, chilled lake in a place where the temperature is as low as minus 27 degrees Celsius is going viral.

The video was shared on Twitter by a handle named @TheBest_Viral with the caption "Coffee for the Cold." The video shows a young lady wearing a black swimming costume taking a dip in very cold water in a lake that looks nearly frozen. She picks up a cup of coffee from the pond's bank after exiting the water. After taking the sips, she shows the viewers the current temperature on her phone, which shows a mark of minus twenty-seven degrees Celsius. According to the footage, the video was shot somewhere near Russia's capital city, Moscow.

Watch the video here:

The video has received over 1 million views on Twitter, with more than 9,000 likes. Many people are leaving interesting and creative remarks in the comments section.

"Cool! Anyone know how cold the water would have been? The coldest I measured the ice on the water at was 1-2 degrees Celsius in the river we used to swim in. For those who want to try: Yes, if you train for it, at least 8-10 minutes in the water is doable. Yes, it feels fantastic," wrote one user.

"Why would anyone do this to themselves without a very large payoff for completing it? That can't be fun at all. Can it?," commented another user.

"This is a common practice in Nordic countries such as Finland and Norway, and I'd guess many parts of Russia based on the location on the mobile phone she displayed. While it may seem like a stunt for views, and in her case it likely is, it's fairly routine," wrote a third user.

