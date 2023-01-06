Viral Video Shows Man Riding Harley Davidson Bike To Deliver Milk

A video has caught the attention of many people.

Offbeat and unusual videos are the real gems of social media. Users come across these videos on a daily basis. On video-sharing platforms, a clip showing a man delivering milk while riding a flashy Harley-Davidson motorcycle is gaining popularity.

Indians frequently observe individuals cycling or using ordinary motorbikes to distribute milk. This is the reason why this video has become a hot topic in the online community.

Watch the video here:

Amit Bhadana, an Instagram user, posted the video in which one man is seen leaving his home riding a Harley Davidson with two big cylindrical containers carrying milk are hanging on either side of his expensive Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Everyone is amused to see this unexpected video, which is why the views are growing by leaps and bounds. On social networking sites, it has received more than 3 million views.

Featured Video Of The Day Done With Holiday, Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Return To Mumbai