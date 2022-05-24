Viral Video Shows Man Jogging With Squirrels, Internet Says 'This Is Awesome'

A man jogging with squirrels

A video is gaining traction on social media where a man can be seen jogging with squirrels in a park. Surprised? Well, he adopted a simple trick of throwing nuts on the ground, which made the squirrels chase him.

At last I caught on camera the jogger who throws nuts behind him & as a result is recognised by a group of squirrels who run behind him. #SquirrelScrollingpic.twitter.com/UyY4MOHpWl — Alison Cameron ????❤️???????????? (@allyc375) May 23, 2022

Squirrels are adorable little animals known for their love for nuts and an excellent sense of vision. Researchers say that due to their inability to digest cellulose, squirrels eat meals high in protein, carbs, and lipids.

The video was shared by Alison Cameron on Twitter on Monday with the caption, “At last, I caught on camera the jogger who throws nuts behind him & as a result is recognised by a group of squirrels who run behind him.”

The video has been viewed 5.1 lakh times and received 18,000 likes since Ms Cameron shared it.

A few Twitter users posted heartfelt comments, while others showed concern that supplying food to wild squirrels may make them reliant on it.

“This is awesome. Though they may be after nuts but I think they must be recognizing him too,” another user wrote.

A video went viral few days ago where a man was seen feeding two squirrels and talking to them. The video was shared by Derrick Downey Jr on Instagram.

Squirrels are one of the friendliest creatures on earth. People like feeding them on the streets, and they are comfortable while interacting with humans.

