Viral Video Shows King Cobra Hanging From Ceiling Fan, Internet Horrified

Jaw-dropping footage has surfaced on Instagram which shows a King Cobra coiled on a ceiling fan. The restless movement of the Cobra caused the fan to shake, heightening the danger as the serpent could have easily fallen due to its weight. At one point, it looked as if the fan would fall due to the King Cobra's weight.

The terrifying video which was posted 5 days ago, has amassed 2 million views on Instagram and has around 51,000 likes.

See the video here:

The majority of the comments expressed concern about the alarming situation, highlighting the potential danger it posed to the residents of the home. The video also underscores significant concerns regarding the potential harm if individuals fail to pay attention to the contents within their rooms or houses.

In a similar episode, another video surfaced on the internet which captured the shocking moment three giant snakes tumbled out of a family's roof in Malaysia. According to News.com.au, the family had called an emergency crew to their house after hearing strange noises at night.

A terrifying video of the rescue was initially shared on TikTok by @baju_skoda and reshared on Twitter by @BornAKang. The video was captioned "At that point, you gotta burn the house."



