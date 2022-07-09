Viral Video Shows Hare Fight In The Middle Of A Road, Internet Amused

Hares and rabbits have a similar appearance, some people may mistake them for the same.

Every day, we come across many videos of animals on the internet, which shows them doing different activities or enjoying themselves happily in their natural habitat or in captivity.

A video is going crazy viral on social media which shows two hares fighting in middle of a road.

Shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter on Friday, the caption reads, "Street fight."

The footage has been recorded from inside of a car from a parking area and shows two hares standing on their hind legs and fighting. After a few seconds, one of them rushes away, and the other one chases it.

Since being shared, the video has received over 1.4 million views and more than 65,000 likes.

"Quick gamble," a user wrote in the comment area while a second one said, "That fight looks hare'y."

Thousands of users re-tweeted the post.

Hares and rabbits have a similar appearance, and some people may mistake them for the same. According to Steven Lukefahr, a geneticist at Texas A&M University in Kingsville, hares and rabbits are members of the same family, Leporidae, but they are distinct species, much like sheep and goats.

Buitengebieden never seizes to amaze its followers on Twitter and keeps posting new and exciting stuff. This account on social media shares the most heartwarming animal videos.

A recent viral video showed a sea lion smiling flawlessly and posing for a photograph after coming out of the pool.

The video garnered around 2.7 million views and 95,000 likes on Twitter.

