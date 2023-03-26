Viral Video Shows Elderly Woman Dancing Joyfully At A Programme

The video shows women across all age groups dancing enthusiastically.

Proving that age is just a number, a video of an elderly woman dancing enthusiastically to a Marathi song has gone viral on the internet. The video has captured the attention of netizens.

Posted on Twitter by a user named Gordon Ramashray, the caption of the video reads, "aaji at the front has cured my depression."

The video shows women across all age groups dancing enthusiastically. However, it was an elderly woman who took the spotlight with her dance moves. The Internet loved her infectious energy and enthusiasm.

aaji at the front has cured my depression 😩 pic.twitter.com/QRkVSwVSov — gordon (@gordonramashray) March 25, 2023

The video has amassed over 1 lakh views and several comments. Users heaped praises on her and showered love on her energetic dance. A user commented, "Mine too. And I also ponder over my depleting vitamin D, E, A, B,calcium resources to be able to pull off those moves, despite being half her age prolly!"

Another user wrote, "aaji's back issues can't stop her from dancing love to see it."

"That's the spirit man, she's living her at its best in this age. More power to her," the third user wrote.

"My aaji was also like that. Old people are so adorable beings," the fourth user wrote.