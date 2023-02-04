Viral Video Shows Bus Speeding Through Deep Floodwater In New Zealand, Internet Stunned

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 13,000 views.

The city of Auckland in New Zealand has been devastated by torrential rain, which has caused trees to fall, homes to flood and major roadways to close. Although this scenario has significantly disrupted people's daily lives, attempts to clean up the city have already begun. Officials are also working to determine the extent of the damage and survey the area below the floodwater. This havoc has also been regarded as the "biggest climate event" in New Zealand's history. A video has gone viral on social media where a bus driver is seen driving a bus through shoulder-deep flood water.

The video was shared by Debbie Burrows on Facebook. She is the Deputy Chairperson of the Maungakiekie Tamaki local board, one of the 21 local boards of the Auckland Council. In the video, a car is seen submerged in the water, with only a portion of the car's roof visible. As Ms Burrows pans the camera, a bus is seen passing through the floodwater easily. It is to be noted that there are several passengers standing inside the bus. She says in the video, "Unbelievable I see a bus trying to navigate this water...Wouldn't believe this...You are kiddding me."

"Omg. A bus just went through it! I was trying to get street closed off but struggling to get message..." reads the caption of the clip. Since being shared, the video has amassed over 13,000 views.

"What is with these drivers?! That's ridiculous," said a user.

Another user said, "Good on ya what a skilled bus driver! Consistent speed through water. No hassle....to the key board warriors, give the bus driver a break."

A third person commented, "Driver need's license removed and to be liable for damage to the bus. Thats professional misconduct."

Another person added, "Give the guy a medal. He got people to work still on time. This is the most kiwi thing I've seen so far."

